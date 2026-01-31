The International Monetary Fund on Friday ‌said Bangladesh's gross domestic product is ⁠expected to rebound to 4.7% in the fiscal year 2026, following ​a recent economic slowdown.

"With implementation of ‍policies to mobilize tax revenue and address financial sector vulnerabilities, (Bangladesh's) growth is ⁠projected ‌to ⁠rebound to 4.7 percent in FY26 ‍and gradually accelerate to around 6 ​percent over the medium ⁠term," the IMF said.

"Inflation is projected to ⁠remain elevated at 8.9 percent in FY26 before subsiding ⁠to around 6 percent in FY27," ⁠it ‌added in a statement.

