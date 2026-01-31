IMF projects Bangladesh's GDP to rebound to 4.7% in fiscal 2026
The International Monetary Fund on Friday said Bangladesh's gross domestic product is expected to rebound to 4.7% in the fiscal year 2026, following a recent economic slowdown.
"With implementation of policies to mobilize tax revenue and address financial sector vulnerabilities, (Bangladesh's) growth is projected to rebound to 4.7 percent in FY26 and gradually accelerate to around 6 percent over the medium term," the IMF said.
"Inflation is projected to remain elevated at 8.9 percent in FY26 before subsiding to around 6 percent in FY27," it added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The International Monetary Fund
- â€Œsaid Bangladesh's
- FY26
- Bangladesh