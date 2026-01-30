CSIR-NIO Shore Lab in Vizag Inaugurated, Boost to Blue Economy Push

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Thursday inaugurated the Shore-Based Laboratory of CSIR–National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Regional Centre, Visakhapatnam, calling it a strong example of the “double engine government effect”, where Centre–State coordination accelerates development outcomes.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jitendra Singh said that while the project was conceptualised years ago, its swift completion within the last 8–10 months was possible due to the Central and Andhra Pradesh governments working in close alignment. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Smt. Anita Vangalapudi, MP Shri M. Sribharat, MLA Shri G. Srinivasa Rao, CSIR-NIO Director Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh, Dr V.V.S.S. Sarma, and CSIR Director General Dr Kalaiselvi.

The Minister noted that the land for the project was transferred by the State Government at a nominal cost in the early 2000s, and its value has since multiplied due to rapid development in the region. He said the ₹32-crore facility, dedicated to the nation on behalf of CSIR and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of CSIR, will significantly strengthen India’s marine research capabilities.

Strategic hub for Blue Economy

Highlighting India’s vast coastline of nearly 11,000–12,000 km, Dr Jitendra Singh said Andhra Pradesh’s 1,000 km-long coastline makes it a natural hub for the maritime and Blue Economy vision of the Prime Minister. He pointed out that the Eastern Coastal Margin is geologically diverse and rich in hydrocarbons, seabed minerals, oil and natural gas, owing to heavy sediment deposits from Himalayan river systems.

The Visakhapatnam coast, he said, offers a versatile marine resource base that can contribute significantly to energy security, fisheries, and coastal livelihoods, with the new CSIR-NIO facility serving as a scientific backbone for these efforts.

Supporting industry, livelihoods and health

Dr Jitendra Singh said CSIR-NIO is already collaborating closely with ONGC, Oil India, and other stakeholders, supporting sectors such as pharmaceuticals, ports, thermal power projects, and fisheries. Its work on potential fishing zone advisories, seaweed cultivation, and harmful algal bloom prediction directly benefits fisherfolk, public health, and marine bio-resource-based healthcare.

He emphasised that India’s marine development strategy now integrates Central and State governments, public and private sectors, research institutions, and startups. Inviting entrepreneurs and industry to partner in this ecosystem, he said strong technical and financial support mechanisms are already in place for marine and coastal innovation.

Capacity building and faster clearances

The Minister said the Visakhapatnam Centre will also emerge as a major hub for capacity building and skill development, nurturing young scientists, researchers, startups, and future entrepreneurs in the marine sector.

He expressed special appreciation for Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, noting that long-pending coastal and environmental clearances—stuck for nearly a decade—were resolved within six months through his personal intervention, ensuring timely project execution.

Dr Jitendra Singh also announced that a quantum technology facility will soon be set up in Amaravati, underlining the Prime Minister’s special focus on Andhra Pradesh. He noted that this was his third visit to Visakhapatnam in the past 7–8 months, reflecting the State’s proactive approach to science-led development.

About the facility

The shore-based laboratory has been built on 3.25 acres of a 4-acre campus at Yendada Village, Rushikonda, with a built-up area of 4,550 square metres in a G+1 configuration. Executed by CPWD, construction began in November 2024 and was completed in December 2025.