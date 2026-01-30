Jyotiraditya Scindia Engages IIT Delhi Students Under ‘Bharat Sampark’ Outreach

As part of the outreach initiative “BHARAT SAMPARK—Engaging India’s Young Minds,” Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he held an interactive session with students on technology, innovation, and nation-building.

During the interaction, students raised questions on technology adoption, logistics, innovation ecosystems, research collaboration, and opportunities for youth engagement in public institutions. Encouraging active youth participation, Shri Scindia called upon students to become partners in transforming public service delivery and contributing to India’s development journey.

Responding to queries on career pathways and real-time engagement with government institutions, the Minister highlighted the large-scale technological and organisational transformation underway at India Post. He said India Post is rapidly expanding its role in logistics, financial inclusion, citizen-centric services, and digital delivery, and invited students to collaborate through internships, live projects, and innovation-led partnerships.

India Post’s evolving role in logistics and digital services

On innovation-driven growth, Shri Scindia noted that India Post’s unmatched nationwide network positions it as a key enabler of India’s booming logistics and e-commerce ecosystem, especially across Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural India. He said the IT 2.0 modernisation project and adoption of advanced digital systems are helping India Post evolve into a future-ready public service institution, while new market-aligned products are being introduced to meet changing customer expectations.

Visit to India’s first N-Gen Campus Post Office

The Union Minister also visited the N-Gen (Next Generation) Campus Post Office at IIT Delhi, the first post office in the country revamped under the N-Gen initiative. The initiative aims to transform campus post offices into youth-centric, digitally enabled, and student-driven service hubs.

The revamped facility features student-designed interiors and artwork, free Wi-Fi, dedicated student service counters, QR-based booking and digital payments, parcel packing facilities, and discounted Speed Post services for students. A student engagement model has also been introduced to provide hands-on exposure to postal operations.

Showcasing deep-tech innovation at IIT Delhi

Shri Scindia further visited the Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management, where students showcased advancements in tactile internet and haptic robotics technologies. The indigenously developed solution enables real-time transmission of human touch using ultra-low latency networks, allowing users to sense texture, stiffness, size, and temperature of distant objects through haptic feedback.

Commending the students, the Minister said such innovations mark a significant milestone in India’s journey toward a robust deep-tech ecosystem and an emerging “Internet of Skills”, with strong potential applications in skill-based education and advanced training.

100 campus post offices by March 2026

Aligned with the government’s vision of Digital India, Amrit Kaal reforms, and Yuva Shakti participation, the N-Gen initiative targets the revamp of 100 campus-based post offices by 31 March 2026. Over 40 N-Gen post offices have already been inaugurated across IITs, IIMs, NITs, central universities, and state universities.

Through initiatives like Bharat Sampark and N-Gen, India Post continues to deepen engagement with India’s youth, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive, innovative, and future-ready public service delivery.