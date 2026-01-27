MoMA, IIT Delhi Chart Tech-Led Skilling Roadmap for PM VIKAS @2047

In a push to future-proof India’s skilling ecosystem for minority communities, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), in collaboration with the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, today convened a high-level workshop titled “Inclusive Skilling Futures: A Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue for PM VIKAS” at IIT Delhi’s Research & Innovation Park.

The closed-door dialogue brought together senior policymakers, academicians, industry leaders, and international experts to reimagine the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme as a demand-driven, technology-enabled skilling platform, aligned with India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

From welfare skilling to future-ready talent pipelines

At the heart of the workshop was a data-backed skilling framework presented by IIT Delhi, developed through rigorous secondary research. The framework aims to recalibrate PM VIKAS to better match emerging labour market trends, industry demand, and entrepreneurship opportunities, moving beyond traditional training models.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, underscored that human capital development is foundational to India’s growth story. He called for targeted capacity-building interventions for women, stressing that improving female labour force participation is critical to achieving inclusive growth.

He also highlighted a persistent structural challenge—the inability of enterprises to scale from micro to medium and large—and advocated for stronger industry-linked pathways that enable youth to transition from wage employment to entrepreneurship.

IIT Delhi showcases tech-powered skilling models

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, reiterated the institute’s commitment to impact-oriented research and capacity building. He showcased technology-led skilling interventions such as Adi Vaani, an AI-powered translator for tribal languages, and specialized training programmes tailored for regions with high tribal populations.

He outlined a 10-year institutional vision where leading academic institutions act as long-term partners to government, helping design inclusive, scalable, and tech-enabled skilling ecosystems.

Key themes: AI, women entrepreneurs, and measurable outcomes

The workshop featured focused discussions on:

Forecasting future skills in a rapidly changing economy

Women entrepreneurship and targeted accelerators

Efficient financing models for skilling and enterprise growth

Inclusion, outcome tracking, and impact measurement

A strong consensus emerged on the need to integrate AI tools and digital platforms into traditional skilling sectors, particularly to modernize and scale heritage crafts and minority livelihoods.

A pivot toward demand-led, inclusive growth

Key takeaways included a shared agreement to treat entrepreneurship as an equal alternative to wage employment, strengthen industry partnerships, and ensure all skilling initiatives are tightly mapped to future-ready national priorities under Viksit Bharat @2047.

Why this matters

For policymakers, edtech platforms, social impact startups, and skilling providers, the workshop signals a strategic shift: PM VIKAS is evolving from a scheme to an ecosystem, where technology, industry demand, and inclusion converge.

Call to action

Edtech innovators, AI-for-good startups, industry partners, and social enterprises working in skilling and livelihoods now have an opportunity to co-create with government and academia. Early collaboration could shape how India builds inclusive, tech-powered talent pipelines for the next two decades.