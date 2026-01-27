Left Menu

Alumni Impact Report: IIT Delhi's Legacy in Public Service and Global Leadership

The Alumni Impact Report from IIT Delhi reveals the institute's profound influence in public service and global leadership, with over 650 alumni in civil services and thousands in leadership roles worldwide. The report highlights alumni contributions to governance, global scholarship, and the modern digital economy.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's inaugural 'Alumni Impact Report' reveals that over 650 of its alumni are currently serving in prestigious civil services roles, cementing the institution's impact on public institutions globally.

Released on IIT Delhi's 68th foundation day, the report showcases the impressive contributions of its 65,000 alumni since the institute's inception. Notably, more than 270 of these graduates have become IAS officers, with numerous others serving in the IPS, IRS, and IFS.

In addition to their governmental roles, over 250 alumni lead India's PSUs, regulatory bodies, and scientific missions, with significant contributions to national security. The report also highlights IIT Delhi's alumni influence in global academia and the digital economy, underscoring the institute's continuation of a legacy of excellence.

