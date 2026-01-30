Left Menu

MP BJP man accused of assaulting woman resigns as mandal president

BJPs Nagoud mandal president in Satna district, Pulkit Tandon, allegedly assaulted the woman on Tuesday, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. In a letter to the district BJP president, Tandon said he is resigning from the post of mandal president as the allegations levelled against him are damaging the partys image.

30-01-2026
A Madhya Pradesh BJP functionary accused of assaulting the woman owner of a beauty parlour has resigned from his post. BJP's Nagoud mandal president in Satna district, Pulkit Tandon, allegedly assaulted the woman on Tuesday, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, Satna district BJP general secretary Ramakant Gautam issued a show-cause notice to Tandon and asked him to respond within a week. In a letter to the district BJP president, Tandon said he is resigning from the post of mandal president as the allegations levelled against him are damaging the party's image. He also requested the party to give him an opportunity to clarify facts regarding the incident. According to Nagaud Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Raghu Kesari, a case has been registered against Tandon and another person based on a complaint filed by the 25-year-old woman, who runs a beauty parlour near Tandon's warehouse. In her complaint, the woman alleged Tandon was drinking alcohol inside the warehouse, and when she saw this, she tried to leave, but he grabbed her hand. The victim threw Tandon's mobile phone and tried to ran away from the spot, but he allegedly threw a liquor bottle at her and also attacked her. As per the complaint, Tandon slapped the woman multiple times and pushed her onto a bundle of iron rods lying on the ground, before she was rescued by kin. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Premlal Kurve said the woman filed a complaint against Tandon and one R K Namdev, who works for the accused, at Nagaud police station, following which a case was registered.

