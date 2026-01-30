UPDATE 1-Former CNN anchor Don Lemon arrested, official says

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested, ⁠a Justice Department official familiar with the situation said on Friday. Lemon livestreamed a demonstration that interrupted ​a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier ‍this month that protested President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the area.

Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, called his arrest an "unprecedented ⁠attack ‌on ⁠the First Amendment." Lemon said he was at the demonstration ‍as a journalist. He said he was tipped off ​ahead of time but did not know ⁠the activists would disrupt the service. He can be ⁠seen arguing with a parishioner about immigration enforcement. Trump administration officials quickly condemned the demonstration and ⁠accused protesters of intimidating Christian worshippers.

The Justice Department did not ⁠immediately ‌respond to requests for comment.

