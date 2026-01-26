Left Menu

Christian Horner Eyes Minority Stake in Alpine F1 Team

Christian Horner, ex-Red Bull boss, shows interest in purchasing a minority stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team. Alpine acknowledged receiving multiple inquiries from potential investors, including Horner. This comes as Alpine undergoes changes, such as switching to Mercedes engines, ahead of the new F1 regulations and preseason testing.

London | Updated: 26-01-2026 09:38 IST
Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner is reportedly interested in acquiring a minority stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team, according to a statement released by the team on Sunday.

Alpine disclosed that Otro Capital, the owner of the team, has been engaged in preliminary discussions about selling its share, revealing that Horner is one of the prospective investors. This development follows Horner's departure from Red Bull in July, ending his two-decade tenure that included eight F1 drivers' titles amidst recent team controversies.

As Alpine gears up for a new era of Formula 1 regulations with Mercedes engines, they remain open to investment talks. Meanwhile, preseason testing is set to commence in Barcelona on Monday.

