Left Menu

CM Bhajanlal Sharma reviews Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181, speaks to callers

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday inspected the state-run public grievance redressal service, Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181, officials said. Officials said that the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181 has been set up to ensure quality and time-bound redressal of public grievances and is periodically reviewed by the chief minister to improve service delivery.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:10 IST
CM Bhajanlal Sharma reviews Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181, speaks to callers
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday inspected the state-run public grievance redressal service, Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181, officials said. During the visit to the helpline centre at the state secretariat, the chief minister spoke to complainants over the phone and directed officials concerned to ensure prompt resolution of the issues raised, they said. Officials said that the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181 has been set up to ensure quality and time-bound redressal of public grievances and is periodically reviewed by the chief minister to improve service delivery. Sharma also sought feedback from callers on various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government, according to an official statement. The chief minister reviewed the functioning of the helpline, including the complaint registration and monitoring mechanism, and instructed officials to strengthen supervision of cases received on the Sampark portal so that grievances are resolved within the stipulated time frame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026