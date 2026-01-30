CM Bhajanlal Sharma reviews Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181, speaks to callers

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday inspected the state-run public grievance redressal service, Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181, officials said. During the visit to the helpline centre at the state secretariat, the chief minister spoke to complainants over the phone and directed officials concerned to ensure prompt resolution of the issues raised, they said. Officials said that the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181 has been set up to ensure quality and time-bound redressal of public grievances and is periodically reviewed by the chief minister to improve service delivery. Sharma also sought feedback from callers on various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government, according to an official statement. The chief minister reviewed the functioning of the helpline, including the complaint registration and monitoring mechanism, and instructed officials to strengthen supervision of cases received on the Sampark portal so that grievances are resolved within the stipulated time frame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)