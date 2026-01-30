Bank manager thrashed in Jalna, nine booked; four arrested

Nine persons have been booked for allegedly beating up a bank manager in Shelgaon in Jalna district on Friday over an inoperative account of one of the accused, a police official said. Police identified the victim as Dhaleshwar Bopche (33), manager of Shelgaon branch of Maharashtra Gramin Bank in Badnapur. ''Accused Govind Chechani wanted his inoperative bank account to be made operational, but was told it could be done only from the head office. He cam back with a mob, took Bopche outside and hit him. He was rescued after other bank staffers intervened,'' the Badnapur police station official said. The official said Govind Chechani, Prem Chechani, Santosh Ambhore and Manoj Ambhore have been arrested, while some others who are yet to be identified have been booked.

