Rajasthan: Two killed, one injured in Alwar after SUV overturns during kidnapping attempt

Two people were killed, and one was injured when their SUV overturned during an alleged kidnapping attempt in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred near Naya Gaon Machadi village in the Rajgarh police station area. The deceased have been identified as Ramphool Gurjar (50) and Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary (50), the driver of the Bolero. According to Rajgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Meena, the injured youth, Vivek Gurjar, a resident of Khedli Chandawat in Laxmangarh, claimed that he was abducted and assaulted by the family members of a woman with whom he had entered into a love marriage three months ago. Vivek alleged that while riding his motorcycle on Friday, members of the woman's family rammed his bike with their Bolero, causing him to fall. He further stated that the assailants, who arrived in two cars and four motorcycles, abducted and assaulted him inside the vehicle. The Bolero later overturned at high speed near Naya Gaon Machadi, leaving him injured, Vivek told the police. Police said that the woman's family had earlier lodged a case of abduction, alleging that she had been kidnapped. Investigators are looking into both sides of the story and have registered a case in the matter. A probe is underway, and further action will be taken after examining all aspects of the case, the police added.

