EC directs completion of SIR hearings within 7 days in Bengal

The Election Commission has directed that all hearings related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal be completed within seven days, setting strict timelines for issuing notices and uploading documents, a senior official said on Friday. The directives were issued during a meeting of the full bench of the Election Commission with the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal. State Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta, along with all District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), were present at the meeting. According to the Commission's instructions, notices for hearings must be issued by 5 pm on February 1, while all hearings and the uploading of related documents on the Commission's server must be completed within the next seven days. Documentation of hearings already conducted must be uploaded by February 2. ''The timelines are non-negotiable and must be adhered to strictly,'' an official said, adding that the directions were aimed at ensuring the timely completion of the revision process. The Commission also directed that, within the next two to three days, all micro observers should be withdrawn from hearing centres and deployed to assist roll observers. ''Micro observers are required to strengthen supervision at the roll observer level,'' he said. As per the pre-announced schedule, the final electoral roll is to be published on February 14. ''There is no question of any delay in the publication of the final voter list,'' the official added.

