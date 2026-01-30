Left Menu

Tata Power commissions 765 kV Mainpuri–Bara, Mainpuri–Unnao transmission lines

Tata Power on Friday said it has commissioned two critical 765 kV Extra High Voltage EHV transmission corridors in Uttar Pradesh. With the commissioning of these two 765 kV corridors, Tata Power now has 5,312 circuit kilometres of transmission lines operational, with an additional 1,997 circuit kilometres under construction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:30 IST
Tata Power commissions 765 kV Mainpuri–Bara, Mainpuri–Unnao transmission lines
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power on Friday said it has commissioned two critical 765 kV Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission corridors in Uttar Pradesh. The newly commissioned corridors -- Mainpuri–Bara, spanning 380 circuit kilometres and Mainpuri–Unnao, covering 194 circuit kilometres have been developed under the South East UP Power Transmission Company Ltd (SEUPPTCL) project and form part of Tata Power's national transmission portfolio, a company statement said. The project, acquired by Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd, a joint venture led by Tata Power, ICICI Bank and global investors, is part of the resolution of previously stressed power assets. Once operational, the two corridors will facilitate the evacuation of over 3,000 MW of thermal power generated within the state, significantly improving grid stability and supporting Uttar Pradesh's long-term energy security objectives. The lines also traverse forest stretches and were built in strict compliance with environmental and regulatory requirements. With the commissioning of these two 765 kV corridors, Tata Power now has 5,312 circuit kilometres of transmission lines operational, with an additional 1,997 circuit kilometres under construction. The expanding portfolio underscores the company's growing role in building and modernising India's high-voltage transmission backbone, as grid capacity is critical to sustaining economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026