Tata Power commissions 765 kV Mainpuri–Bara, Mainpuri–Unnao transmission lines

Tata Power on Friday said it has commissioned two critical 765 kV Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission corridors in Uttar Pradesh. The newly commissioned corridors -- Mainpuri–Bara, spanning 380 circuit kilometres and Mainpuri–Unnao, covering 194 circuit kilometres have been developed under the South East UP Power Transmission Company Ltd (SEUPPTCL) project and form part of Tata Power's national transmission portfolio, a company statement said. The project, acquired by Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd, a joint venture led by Tata Power, ICICI Bank and global investors, is part of the resolution of previously stressed power assets. Once operational, the two corridors will facilitate the evacuation of over 3,000 MW of thermal power generated within the state, significantly improving grid stability and supporting Uttar Pradesh's long-term energy security objectives. The lines also traverse forest stretches and were built in strict compliance with environmental and regulatory requirements. With the commissioning of these two 765 kV corridors, Tata Power now has 5,312 circuit kilometres of transmission lines operational, with an additional 1,997 circuit kilometres under construction. The expanding portfolio underscores the company's growing role in building and modernising India's high-voltage transmission backbone, as grid capacity is critical to sustaining economic growth.

