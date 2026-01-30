DOJ has opened federal civil rights probe into death of Alex Pretti, deputy AG says
The Justice Department has opened a federal civil rights probe into the death of Alex Pretti, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. ''We're looking at everything that would shed light on that day,'' Blanche said on Friday.
