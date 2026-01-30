Suspected Pak drone seen hovering over forward village in J-K's Samba

A drone, suspected to have originated in Pakistan, briefly hovered over Indian territory along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said. The drone was spotted over Ratanpur village in Ramgarh sector around 7.40 pm, they said, adding that the suspicious flying object returned towards the direction of Pakistan after hovering for couple of minutes. Subsequently, a search operation was conducted in the village and nearby areas to ensure there were no airdrops of weapons or narcotics, officials said.

