UN Inquiry Welcomes Syria Ceasefire, Urges Urgent Civilian Protection

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria has welcomed today’s ceasefire agreement between the Government of Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a critical opening to protect civilians, address worsening humanitarian needs, and enable the safe return of displaced populations across northeastern Syria.

Commission Chair Paulo Pinheiro said the agreement could mark an important step toward stability, if followed by concrete action on the ground.

“We welcome efforts to bring stability to the region and now hope for a complete end to hostilities and a sustainable resolution, including to the humanitarian crisis,” Pinheiro said. “Basic needs such as food, water and electricity must now be met without delay.”

Rights Recognition and a Fragile Opportunity

The Commission also welcomed a recent Syrian presidential decree recognizing the cultural, language and citizenship rights of Syria’s Kurdish population—rights long denied under previous governments.

While noting this as a positive development, the Commission stressed that meaningful progress depends on strict adherence to international humanitarian law by all parties, particularly in any continued military or security operations.

Grave Allegations Under Investigation

Commissioners expressed alarm over reports of serious abuses during recent escalations, including killings of fighters who had laid down their arms, civilian deaths, and desecration of bodies.

“We are deeply concerned by these reports,” said Commissioner Monia Ammar. “We are actively investigating alleged violations of international human rights and humanitarian law and will report on our findings in due course.”

Humanitarian Access and Winter Emergency

The Commission warned that ongoing restrictions on humanitarian access could prove catastrophic, especially amid harsh winter conditions. Severe shortages of electricity, heating, water and food have already led to infant deaths in displacement camps in Idlib and reportedly in Ain al-Arab (Kobane).

Unimpeded aid delivery and civilian passage, the Commission said, must be guaranteed immediately.

Children at Extreme Risk

The safety of children remains one of the Commission’s gravest concerns. It recalled that international humanitarian law affords children special protection at all times, including an absolute prohibition on their recruitment or use in hostilities.

The situation of detained children is particularly alarming as detention facilities change control. After the SDF’s withdrawal from al-Aqtan prison near Raqqa, reports emerged of more than 100 children being arbitrarily detained and ill-treated. The Commission also expressed deep concern for over 17,000 children and young adults held in Al Hawl and Rawj camps or in so-called rehabilitation centres.

Call for Releases, Returns and Repatriation

Commissioner Fionnuala Ní Aoláin acknowledged the partial resumption of UN aid deliveries to Al Hawl camp since 23 January but stressed that current efforts are insufficient.

“Electricity, water, food and medical supplies must be scaled up urgently,” she said, urging Syrian authorities to facilitate the voluntary, safe and dignified return of approximately 16,500 Syrian women and children still held there, many of whom have been unlawfully deprived of liberty for nearly seven years.

The Commission again called on all States to repatriate their child nationals from northeast Syria as a matter of utmost urgency, prioritizing unaccompanied children and family reunification in line with the best interests of the child.

Accountability Cannot Be Deferred

Finally, the Commission stressed that all alleged violations—particularly those that may amount to war crimes—must be investigated through prompt, effective, transparent and impartial processes. It underscored that alleged former ISIL fighters must be tried in fair proceedings that respect the rights of both the accused and victims, and warned against torture, ill-treatment, enforced disappearances and refoulement during any transfers.

As the ceasefire takes hold, the Commission emphasized that this moment must not be squandered.

Protecting civilians, safeguarding children, restoring basic services and ensuring accountability, it said, are the true tests of whether peace in northeastern Syria can move from promise to reality.