UN Experts Urge Durable Ceasefire and Civilian Protection After Syria’s Northeast Offensive

United Nations human rights experts have called for a durable ceasefire, the protection of civilians and Kurdish rights, and urgent safeguards for detainees and prisoners following recent Syrian military operations in North-East Syria.

In a joint statement, the experts urged all parties to resolve the conflict peacefully and in full compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law, including ensuring access to humanitarian assistance for large numbers of displaced people.

Syrian military forces regained significant territory in North-East Syria in January 2026, areas that had previously been controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the military arm of the region’s de facto authorities. Although a ceasefire has been in place since 20 January, UN experts said reports of violations continue to raise concern.

Negotiations are currently centred on integrating SDF fighters and the de facto administration into Syria’s national institutions. The experts welcomed a recent Syrian Presidential decree recognising the cultural, linguistic and citizenship rights of Syria’s Kurdish population, but stressed that these commitments must be effectively implemented in practice.

The experts strongly condemned reports of serious violations of international law, including alleged summary executions, attacks on civilians, torture, and the desecration of bodies and graves. They called on Syrian authorities to investigate all allegations of abuse by any actors and ensure accountability.

Particular concern was raised over insecurity and violence at detention facilities, including reports of prison breakouts involving alleged ISIL members. Camps holding families, displaced people, victims of trafficking and others allegedly associated with ISIL have also come under national control, often without clear legal processes.

The experts described ISIL-related mass detention in North-East Syria as a “legal black hole” that has persisted for more than six years. They said many detainees, the majority of whom are women and children, have suffered severe human rights violations and remain held without legal basis or due process. They called for all continued detention to be swiftly placed under a clear legal framework and for urgent humanitarian needs to be addressed.

The experts also expressed alarm at reports that the United States is planning, and has already begun, the rapid transfer of around 7,000 alleged ISIL detainees to Iraq. They warned that such transfers, if carried out without transparent legal processes and safeguards, may violate the international principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits transfers where there is a risk of serious harm, including inhumane detention conditions, unfair trials, or the death penalty.

They urged Syrian authorities to accelerate the safe and dignified return of Syrian nationals—particularly women, children and victims of trafficking—from detention, in line with international law and established human rights-based principles on return, rehabilitation and reintegration.

The experts also called on more than 50 other countries to urgently repatriate their nationals held in detention, while ensuring accountability through lawful processes. They said international support will be critical to helping Syria address the long-term humanitarian and legal consequences of the ISIL conflict.