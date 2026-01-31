Left Menu

Police Sub-Inspector caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Tumakuru Rural Police Sub-Inspector Chethan Kumar S was trapped and taken into custody on Friday night after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe to release a seized car. This comes a day after KP Agrahara police inspector Govindaraju was trapped while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in Bengaluru.

PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 31-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 11:48 IST
A Police Sub-Inspector was caught red-handled by Lokayukta sleuths in Tumakuru while accepting bribe, officials said on Saturday. Tumakuru Rural Police Sub-Inspector Chethan Kumar S was trapped and taken into custody on Friday night after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe to release a seized car. According to Lokayukta officials, the PSI demanded Rs five lakh from Nagesh S K to release the car. Later, the demand was reduced to Rs one lakh. On Friday night, Chethan was caught receiving Rs 40,000 as advance, Lokayukta police said, adding the investigation is in progress. This comes a day after KP Agrahara police inspector Govindaraju was trapped while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in Bengaluru. The inspector was caught following a complaint lodged by Md Akbar (42), who alleged that Govindaraju had demanded Rs 5 lakh to help him in connection with a case registered at the K P Agrahara police station.

