Woman 'involved in interstate narcotics racket' nabbed in Bihar's Begusarai

The Bihar Police has arrested a woman allegedly involved in an interstate narcotics smuggling racket and seized 156 gram of heroin in Begusarai district, officials said. The accused was nabbed following a raid conducted in Phulwaria police station area, they said. ''The contraband seized from her possession includes 156 gram of heroin, estimated to have an international market value of Rs 31.12 lakh, along with one mobile phone,'' a statement issued by the Bihar Police said. The woman was actively involved in illegal narcotics trade for a considerable period, and is linked to an inter-state drug trafficking network with operations spanning Bihar, Assam, Manipur and several other states, the officials said. ''Raids are being conducted to apprehend other members of the syndicate,'' the statement added.

