Two Bihar power department employees killed after car plunges into canal

Two Bihar power department officials died after their car plunged into a canal in Muzaffarpur district, police said on Friday. The accident occurred at Ekma Chowk within Devariya police station limits when the vehicle fell off the Vaishali canal bridge on Thursday night.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:23 IST
Two Bihar power department officials died after their car plunged into a canal in Muzaffarpur district, police said on Friday. The accident occurred at Ekma Chowk within Devariya police station limits when the vehicle fell off the Vaishali canal bridge on Thursday night. Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Sah said, ''The driver lost control, and the car fell into the canal after breaking the railing.'' The deceased have been identified as junior engineer Sunny Kumar and employee Afzal Kumar. Their families have been informed, he added. According to locals, they spotted the submerged car on Friday morning and alerted police. Police later retrieved the vehicle from the canal using a crane and sent the bodies to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

