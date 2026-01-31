YSS holds 'bhumi pujan' for inter-college building in Ranchi

Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) on Saturday organised 'bhumi pujan' for the proposed Yogoda Satsang educational institution (inter-college) in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. The institute, which will come up on a 20-acre plot at Jagannathpur, aims to integrate academic excellence with moral and spiritual development, said senior monk of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India, Swami Pavitrananda. The proposed inter-college, to be affiliated with the Jharkhand State Board, will feature well-planned classrooms, science and computer laboratories, a library, seminar hall, and administrative facilities designed in accordance with modern academic standards, the society said a press statement. ''The true purpose of education is not merely the accumulation of information, but the awakening of the innate divinity within every human being. This institution is envisioned to nurture students who are intellectually capable, morally grounded, and spiritually aware. This has always been the educational vision of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India,'' Pavitrananda said.

