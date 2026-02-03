Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Missing Man Found Dead in Delhi Parking Area

Sandeep Kumar, a 39-year-old man missing since January 25, was discovered dead in a locked room within a parking area in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh. The police, who received the report on Monday, are investigating the murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:59 IST
Mysterious Discovery: Missing Man Found Dead in Delhi Parking Area
Sandeep Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Sandeep Kumar, a 39-year-old missing since January 25, has been found dead in a locked parking area room in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified by authorities, bore injuries to his head and neck. Police were alerted on Monday evening, prompting an immediate response that led to their discovery.

A missing person report had been lodged at Paharganj police station on January 28. Authorities have registered a murder case under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gulabi Bagh police station as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026