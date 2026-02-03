Mysterious Discovery: Missing Man Found Dead in Delhi Parking Area
Sandeep Kumar, a 39-year-old man missing since January 25, was discovered dead in a locked room within a parking area in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh. The police, who received the report on Monday, are investigating the murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Sandeep Kumar, a 39-year-old missing since January 25, has been found dead in a locked parking area room in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified by authorities, bore injuries to his head and neck. Police were alerted on Monday evening, prompting an immediate response that led to their discovery.
A missing person report had been lodged at Paharganj police station on January 28. Authorities have registered a murder case under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gulabi Bagh police station as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court's Verdict: Accused Acquitted in 2015 Murder Case Due to Insufficient Evidence
Courtroom Battles: Media's Role in Charlie Kirk's Murder Case
CBI takes over Ankita Bhandari murder case; FIR registered: officials.
CBI Takes Over High-Profile Uttarakhand Murder Case Amid Allegations
Beed woman jumps into well with minor son; cops register murder case