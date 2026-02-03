Mysterious Discovery: Missing Man Found Dead in Delhi Parking Area

Sandeep Kumar, a 39-year-old missing since January 25, has been found dead in a locked parking area room in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified by authorities, bore injuries to his head and neck. Police were alerted on Monday evening, prompting an immediate response that led to their discovery.

A missing person report had been lodged at Paharganj police station on January 28. Authorities have registered a murder case under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gulabi Bagh police station as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)