China Introduces Landmark Regulations on Car Door Handles

China is set to ban hidden car door handles, a design popularized by Tesla, to enhance vehicle safety. The new regulations require visible and mechanical door handles to prevent safety risks. This change, effective from 2027, came after safety concerns in incidents involving Tesla and Xiaomi vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:42 IST
China is taking a historic step by banning hidden car door handles, becoming the first country to phase out a design popularized by Tesla. This move addresses safety concerns raised in both China and the United States, where hidden handles have been scrutinized for their potential risks in emergencies.

Following a defect probe into Tesla Model 3's emergency door release by the U.S. auto safety agency, China's Industry Ministry has mandated exterior and interior mechanical handles on vehicles for improved safety. While electrical handles remain optional, mechanical ones will be standard from 2027 to ensure accessibility.

Chinese media recently highlighted safety failures, such as a tragic incident involving a Xiaomi sedan, prompting the accelerated implementation of these new regulations. Automakers must comply with the new standards starting January 2027 for new models and January 2029 for approved models.

