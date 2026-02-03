Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: From 'Bimaru' to Business Hub

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a state known for lawlessness into a safe investment hub due to a zero-tolerance crime policy. At the Pharma Conclave, he highlighted the state's industrial growth potential, attracting investments with safety, stability, and government support.

Updated: 03-02-2026 15:02 IST
In a striking transition, Uttar Pradesh, once marked by frequent riots and crime, has emerged as a beacon of safety and investment opportunities under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. Speaking at the first Pharma Conclave in the state's capital, he emphasized the government's zero-tolerance approach towards crime as a crucial factor for this change.

Adityanath recalled the chaotic pre-2017 period, noting that over 900 riots occurred and that many traders and entrepreneurs were compelled to leave the state due to extortion. The Chief Minister underscored that restoring public confidence was crucial, along with empowering the police to act decisively against criminals.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's industrial capabilities, Adityanath declared the state as India's largest consumer market for the pharmaceutical sector supported by extensive workforce and resources. He invited investors, detailing ongoing projects like a new pharma initiative in Lalitpur and the MedTech Centre with IIT Kanpur, showing the state's readiness to welcome business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

