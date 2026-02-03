Left Menu

Nordic Nations Bolster Ukraine's Defenses with Joint Air System Procurement

Sweden and Denmark are collaborating to supply Ukraine with air defense systems valued at 2.6 billion Swedish crowns to counter Russian attacks. Sweden will cover the majority of the purchase cost with 2.1 billion crowns, while Denmark will provide 500 million crowns. This move supports Ukraine militarily and enhances production in Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:55 IST
  • Sweden

Sweden and Denmark have announced a collaborative effort to procure air defense systems worth 2.6 billion Swedish crowns, equivalent to approximately $290 million, in support of Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson detailed that Sweden would provide 2.1 billion crowns towards the acquisition of Tridon air defense systems, manufactured by BAE Systems Bofors, a Swedish company affiliated with the larger defense group. Danish contributions amount to around 500 million crowns.

Beyond immediate battlefield assistance, the procurement is expected to enhance Sweden's production capabilities. This decision aligns with both countries' long-standing support for Ukraine since the onset of Russia's invasion.

