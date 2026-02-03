High Court Challenges 'Bulldozer Justice' in UP Demolition Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has taken a stern stance on the alleged unauthorized demolition drives in Uttar Pradesh, challenging the practices as a possible misuse of executive discretion. This follows a Supreme Court ruling deeming 'bulldozer justice' unacceptable under the rule of law.

A two-judge bench, composed of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Siddhartha Nandan, questioned whether demolitions carried out shortly after the reporting of an offense constitute a colorable exercise of power. They noted several cases where occupants received demolition notices immediately post-offense.

The court aims to balance the state's rights to demolish structures against occupants' constitutional rights, with February 9 set for further hearings. Petitioners claim property prejudice due to alleged police collusion following a relative's accusations under various laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)