High Court Challenges 'Bulldozer Justice' in UP Demolition Controversy

The Allahabad High Court scrutinizes the alleged demolition drives in Uttar Pradesh, despite a Supreme Court ruling against such practices. The court questions the immediate demolition after offenses, considers the rights involved, and schedules a hearing on February 9. The petitioners argue against bias and seek judicial protection.

Prayagraj | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:20 IST
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has taken a stern stance on the alleged unauthorized demolition drives in Uttar Pradesh, challenging the practices as a possible misuse of executive discretion. This follows a Supreme Court ruling deeming 'bulldozer justice' unacceptable under the rule of law.

A two-judge bench, composed of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Siddhartha Nandan, questioned whether demolitions carried out shortly after the reporting of an offense constitute a colorable exercise of power. They noted several cases where occupants received demolition notices immediately post-offense.

The court aims to balance the state's rights to demolish structures against occupants' constitutional rights, with February 9 set for further hearings. Petitioners claim property prejudice due to alleged police collusion following a relative's accusations under various laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

