Russian Northern Fleet: Unyielding Investment Amidst Adversity
General Gwyn Jenkins of the Royal Navy highlighted the ongoing investment in Russia's Northern Fleet, suggesting it represents a considerable threat to the West. Despite Russia's commitments in Ukraine, substantial resources continue to bolster the fleet's capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:55 IST
- France
The British Royal Navy's First Sea Lord indicated that Russia's commitment to its Northern Fleet remains robust despite the challenges faced. General Gwyn Jenkins emphasized that this represents a critical issue for Western countries.
During a naval conference in Paris, Jenkins stated, "Russian investment in their Northern Fleet, particularly in their subsurface capabilities, is undiminished."
This continued financial support comes even as Russia expends significant resources in its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring the strategic importance of the fleet to Russian military objectives.
