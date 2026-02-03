Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Six in 2020 Riot Case: A Blow to Prosecution's Credibility

A Delhi court acquitted six accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, criticizing the prosecution for failing to substantiate charges and alleging police manipulated records. The court ordered the acquittal due to unreliable testimony and procedural inconsistencies, requesting action against responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:36 IST
Delhi Court Acquits Six in 2020 Riot Case: A Blow to Prosecution's Credibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted six individuals accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, citing a lack of credible evidence and manipulation of records by the police. The case involved allegations of arson, vandalism, and violence during the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh, presiding over the case against Prem Prakash alias Kake and others, highlighted the prosecution's failure to prove any of the charges. The court criticized the police for tampering with witness statements and filing a fabricated chargesheet.

The court concluded that the case was built on unreliable testimony and manipulated evidence, directing a copy of the order to the Delhi Police Commissioner to initiate action against erring officers. The judgment emphasized the need for fair investigation practices to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026