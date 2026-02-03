Delhi Court Acquits Six in 2020 Riot Case: A Blow to Prosecution's Credibility

A Delhi court has acquitted six individuals accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, citing a lack of credible evidence and manipulation of records by the police. The case involved allegations of arson, vandalism, and violence during the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh, presiding over the case against Prem Prakash alias Kake and others, highlighted the prosecution's failure to prove any of the charges. The court criticized the police for tampering with witness statements and filing a fabricated chargesheet.

The court concluded that the case was built on unreliable testimony and manipulated evidence, directing a copy of the order to the Delhi Police Commissioner to initiate action against erring officers. The judgment emphasized the need for fair investigation practices to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)