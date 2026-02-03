Left Menu

Bareilly Enforces Heavy Restrictions Ahead of Festivals and Exams

The Bareilly district administration has imposed Section 163 restrictions due to upcoming festivals and exams, amid intelligence warnings of potential disturbances. Aimed at maintaining law and order, the measures include prohibiting large gatherings, strict identity checks, and a ban on weapons, noise pollution, and provocative materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bareilly district administration has swiftly enacted prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, citing upcoming festivals and board exams as potential flashpoints for disruptions. Intelligence reports have flagged attempts to disturb the peace, prompting this preemptive measure, officials announced on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh emphasized that the decision considers past violence and recent controversies, stressing the critical need to maintain order during Mahashivratri, Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and imminent exams. Restrictions include bans on public gatherings, unauthorized protests, and the possession of weapons in public spaces.

Hotels and lodges will require valid IDs for outsiders, while noise pollution controls will be strictly enforced. The administration is committed to a zero-tolerance stance against hate speech and rumor-mongering, ensuring a secured environment for examinations by closing nearby photocopy shops during test hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

