Tragic Farewell: Tamil Nadu CM Steps In to Aid Migrant Family

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken swift action following a brutal triple murder in Chennai, ordering the transportation of the deceased migrant family's bodies to Bihar at no cost. The victims include a migrant worker, his wife, and their young child.

The distressing incident came to light after a body was discovered in a gunny bag on January 26. Subsequently, the authorities detained three individuals connected to the heinous crime.

The family had moved to Chennai from Bihar seeking employment. Recognizing the emotional and financial burden on the bereaved relatives, the chief minister directed the health department to handle the transportation process, showcasing the government's support for affected migrants in such dire situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)