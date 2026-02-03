Left Menu

Bihar's Bold Budget: Aiming For Inclusive Growth Under Nitish Kumar's Leadership

Bihar's government, led by Nitish Kumar, presented a budget of Rs 3.47 lakh crore, underscoring rapid progress and an estimated growth rate of 14.9%. With focus on inclusive growth, empowerment of women, and substantial fiscal allocations across sectors, the state aims to double per capita income and attract significant private investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:42 IST
Bihar's government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, unveiled a budget totaling Rs 3.47 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2026-27, with a keen focus on inclusive growth and rapid development. Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav traced the state's impressive growth trajectory in the assembly, highlighting an anticipated growth rate of 14.9%.

Yadav applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the central government's supportive role, which included allocations for new infrastructure and industry. The budget emphasized key social initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, benefitting 1.56 crore women, thus strengthening the NDA's position in the state with substantial public support.

The financial plan earmarked significant funds for rural development, education, and social welfare, alongside special allocations for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Despite a fiscal deficit of 4.16%, the state's economic outlook remains positive, buoyed by targeted investments aimed at doubling per capita income and fostering industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

