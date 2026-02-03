Tragic Return: Tamil Nadu CM Ensures Free Transport of Murdered Migrant Family

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken action in response to the brutal murder of a migrant worker and his family, ensuring their bodies are transported back to Bihar at no cost. The initiative reflects a compassionate gesture to help the relatives of the deceased.

The family moved to Chennai from Bihar in search of employment when tragedy struck, leading to arrests of three individuals connected to the murders. The bodies were discovered in a gunny bag, a chilling reminder of the violence they suffered.

Upon learning of the need for assistance, CM Stalin mandated the health and family welfare department handle the transport. This measure highlights the government's commitment to support the family in their time of need.

(With inputs from agencies.)