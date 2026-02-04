Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Uncovered: Six Arrested in Multi-State Crackdown

Six individuals were arrested across multiple states for defrauding a real estate developer of over Rs 3.7 crore through a fake online stock market investment scam. Operated by cybercriminals abroad, the scheme involved mule bank accounts. Police are investigating further to uncover the full extent of the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated effort across states, law enforcement authorities have arrested six individuals accused of orchestrating a cyber scam that defrauded a real estate developer of more than Rs 3.7 crore. The fraudulent scheme promised high returns through online stock market investments.

The police revealed that the scheme was orchestrated by cybercriminals based overseas while the arrested individuals managed mule bank accounts in India, facilitating the routing of illicit funds. The operation involved multiple raids in locations including Mumbai, Kota, Noida, and Lucknow.

The investigation, triggered by a complaint from Krishan Kumar, led to the registration of an e-FIR and a subsequent probe. Technical surveillance and forensic analysis have been integral in tracking down the accused and unearthing digital evidence linking them to the cyber fraud. Authorities are continuing their efforts to map the complete money trail and identify other conspirators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

