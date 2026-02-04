Left Menu

Italy Clarifies Role of U.S. ICE at Milano Olympics Amid Backlash

Italy's Interior Minister reassures citizens that U.S. ICE agents at the Milano Cortina Olympics will not enforce laws on Italian soil. Amid controversy fueled by past criticisms of ICE, Italy underlined these agents' presence aligns with a 2014 bilateral accord and emphasizes Italy's commitment to security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's Interior Minister assured the public on Tuesday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel present for the Milano Cortina Olympics will not engage in policing Italian streets.

Political backlash erupted following the announcement of ICE's involvement, reflecting criticism of the agency's aggressive tactics back in the U.S. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi clarified that only ICE's Homeland Security Investigations division would operate strictly within U.S. diplomatic settings in Milan, aligning with international agreements established in 2014.

Despite reassurance efforts, opposition parties remain skeptical. Nonetheless, Italy has planned a rigorous security strategy involving 6,000 police officers to maintain order. The Games are set to showcase Italy's dedication to security while preserving its sovereignty.

