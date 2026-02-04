Deepfake Dangers: A Call for Updated Cybercrime Laws

Rajya Sabha Congress member Akhilesh Prasad Singh has voiced concerns about the dangerous misuse of deepfake and artificial intelligence technologies. During Zero Hour in the Upper House, Singh called for urgent legal reforms to fight cybercrimes, highlighting how these technologies threaten global stability by spreading misinformation and facilitating criminal activities.

Singh noted that deepfake tools, which create convincing fake media, present unprecedented challenges to the legal and democratic systems. He warned of the rapid proliferation of deepfakes that steal identities, commit fraud, and create social illusions. A European Commission report supports Singh's concerns, predicting that over 90 percent of cybercrime content will soon involve deepfakes.

He cited specific examples like a deepfake audio broadcast during Slovakia's 2023 presidential election and a misleading AI-generated appeal in the 2024 US election against Joe Biden. Taiwan's election also saw foreign deepfake interference. Singh insists that India's laws must adapt to these emerging threats to protect citizens and institutions.