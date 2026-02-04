Left Menu

Deepfake Dangers: A Call for Updated Cybercrime Laws

Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh highlights the threats posed by deepfake and AI technology, urging for legal reforms to combat their misuse in spreading misinformation and committing crimes. He cites recent election incidents worldwide to emphasize the urgency of updating existing cybercrime laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:51 IST
Deepfake Dangers: A Call for Updated Cybercrime Laws
Akhilesh Prasad Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Congress member Akhilesh Prasad Singh has voiced concerns about the dangerous misuse of deepfake and artificial intelligence technologies. During Zero Hour in the Upper House, Singh called for urgent legal reforms to fight cybercrimes, highlighting how these technologies threaten global stability by spreading misinformation and facilitating criminal activities.

Singh noted that deepfake tools, which create convincing fake media, present unprecedented challenges to the legal and democratic systems. He warned of the rapid proliferation of deepfakes that steal identities, commit fraud, and create social illusions. A European Commission report supports Singh's concerns, predicting that over 90 percent of cybercrime content will soon involve deepfakes.

He cited specific examples like a deepfake audio broadcast during Slovakia's 2023 presidential election and a misleading AI-generated appeal in the 2024 US election against Joe Biden. Taiwan's election also saw foreign deepfake interference. Singh insists that India's laws must adapt to these emerging threats to protect citizens and institutions.

TRENDING

1
BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes Telangana CM for 'Appeasement Politics'

BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes Telangana CM for 'Appeasement Politics'

 India
2
Farewell to NCP Stalwart Ravindra Pagar: A Political Legacy Remembered

Farewell to NCP Stalwart Ravindra Pagar: A Political Legacy Remembered

 India
3
Judicial Bonds: Strengthening Indo-French Cooperation

Judicial Bonds: Strengthening Indo-French Cooperation

 India
4
Trump Reduces Immigration Agents in Minnesota

Trump Reduces Immigration Agents in Minnesota

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026