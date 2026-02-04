Left Menu

Deadline Drama: Rajpal Yadav's Legal Battle Hits the Spotlight

The Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline for Rajpal Yadav's surrender in cheque bounce cases. Despite arranging funds, Yadav sought more time, which was denied due to him repeatedly failing to adhere to court orders. Yadav was required to pay Rs 9 crore to the complainant.

Deadline Drama: Rajpal Yadav's Legal Battle Hits the Spotlight
Actor Rajpal Yadav faced a setback on Wednesday when the Delhi High Court denied his request for an extension to surrender in connection with his cheque bounce conviction. Despite presenting a Rs 50 lakh arrangement, the court was unmoved, citing Yadav's history of non-compliance with previous undertakings.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized the rejection stemmed from Yadav's repeated breaches of the court's orders, particularly his failure to repay the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. The actor had previously been ordered to surrender by 4 pm but sought leniency once more, which the court declined.

The legal proceedings trace back to a 2019 sessions court decision that upheld Yadav's conviction. Although temporarily suspended in 2024 to allow settlement discussions, Yadav's failure to resolve matters has led to the current enforceable order, requiring him to pay Rs 9 crore.

