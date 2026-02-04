Deadline Drama: Rajpal Yadav's Legal Battle Hits the Spotlight

Actor Rajpal Yadav faced a setback on Wednesday when the Delhi High Court denied his request for an extension to surrender in connection with his cheque bounce conviction. Despite presenting a Rs 50 lakh arrangement, the court was unmoved, citing Yadav's history of non-compliance with previous undertakings.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized the rejection stemmed from Yadav's repeated breaches of the court's orders, particularly his failure to repay the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. The actor had previously been ordered to surrender by 4 pm but sought leniency once more, which the court declined.

The legal proceedings trace back to a 2019 sessions court decision that upheld Yadav's conviction. Although temporarily suspended in 2024 to allow settlement discussions, Yadav's failure to resolve matters has led to the current enforceable order, requiring him to pay Rs 9 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)