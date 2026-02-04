Governor Supports New Wildlife Protection Amendment in Kerala

The Wildlife Protection (Kerala Amendment) Bill is set to reach the president's desk soon as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar assured prompt action. This amendment seeks to mitigate the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Kerala, as stated by State Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

During a meeting with Kerala Industries and Law Minister P Rajeev, the governor was requested to expedite the process. Saseendran reported a positive response, citing full cooperation from the governor, who pledged to forward the bill without unnecessary delays.

The bill, once enacted, will empower district collectors to take necessary actions when wild animals threaten human settlements, thus safeguarding lives and livelihoods. Another pending bill concerning private sandalwood cultivation also awaits the governor's assent.

(With inputs from agencies.)