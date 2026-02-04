National Minimum Wage Raised to R30.23 an Hour From March 2026

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has announced an increase in South Africa’s statutory National Minimum Wage (NMW), raising it from R28.79 to R30.23 per hour, effective 1 March 2026.

The R1.44 adjustment, representing a structured annual review of the wage floor, is aimed at cushioning workers against rising living costs while reinforcing the legal obligation on employers to pay fair wages across all sectors of the economy.

“This upward adjustment will benefit all workers, including vulnerable farm workers and domestic workers,” the Minister said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

EPWP Workers Remain Under Special Dispensation

While the NMW increase applies broadly, workers employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) remain excluded from the standard NMW framework due to their special employment dispensation.

For EPWP workers, the hourly rate will rise from R15.16 to R16.62, ensuring an increase aligned with the programme’s unique public employment mandate.

Learnership Allowances to Be Published Separately

Workers who have entered into learnership agreements in terms of Section 17 of the Skills Development Act, 1998, will continue to receive allowances set out in Schedule 2 of the legislation.

The Department of Employment and Labour confirmed that updated learnership allowance rates will be published on its official website.

Minimum Wage Is a Legal Floor, Not a Negotiable Rate

The department reiterated that the National Minimum Wage is a statutory labour market requirement, not a guideline or negotiable benchmark.

“The NMW is the floor which an employer is legally obligated to remunerate employees for work done. No employee shall be paid below the National Minimum Wage,” the department said.

The wage cannot be reduced or varied through contracts, collective agreements or workplace arrangements. Employers are also prohibited from unilaterally reducing working hours or altering conditions of employment as a way of offsetting the wage increase — an action classified as an unfair labour practice.

Enforcement and Penalties for Non-Compliance

Compliance with the NMW is enforced by the Department of Employment and Labour and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Employers found in violation of the Act face fines and enforcement action by labour inspectors.

Sector-Specific Rates Also Updated

In addition to the general NMW increase, updated wage rates under Sectoral Determinations — including the Contract Cleaning Sector and the Wholesale and Retail Sector — will also be made available on the departmental website (www.labour.gov.za).

Who the Law Applies To — and Who Is Excluded

The National Minimum Wage Act applies to all workers and employers in South Africa, with limited exceptions. It does not apply to members of:

The South African National Defence Force

The National Intelligence Agency

The South African Secret Service

Volunteers who perform work without remuneration are also excluded from the Act.

What the Minimum Wage Does Not Include

The NMW applies strictly to ordinary hourly wages and does not include:

Transport, food, tool or accommodation allowances

Payments in kind (board or lodging)

Tips, bonuses, gifts or other discretionary benefits

A Cornerstone of Labour Market Reform

Introduced in 2019, the National Minimum Wage Act remains a central pillar of South Africa’s labour market reforms, designed to reduce working poverty, protect vulnerable workers and promote more equitable income distribution.

The 2026 adjustment reinforces the state’s commitment to ensuring that economic participation does not come at the expense of basic dignity and fair compensation for work performed.