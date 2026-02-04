Left Menu

Unveiling the Frontier Highway Land Scam: A Fight Against Corruption

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu addresses a major land compensation scam linked to the Frontier Highway project. He vows stringent action against those involved, with several bank accounts under scrutiny. A fact-finding committee report indicated overestimation and underestimation in compensation, leading to arrests and ongoing investigations.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has vowed to take stern action against those involved in the alleged land compensation scam related to the Lada-Sarli stretch of the ambitious Frontier Highway project. Speaking at the Assembly in response to a zero-hour discussion by the lone Congress MLA Kumar Waii, Khandu revealed that the bank accounts of numerous individuals involved in the scam are under scrutiny.

In an effort to rectify fraudulent activities, Khandu emphasized that money obtained deceitfully in the guise of compensation must be returned to the government exchequer. A fact-finding committee constituted last year has already led to the suspension of five officials, and three committees were set up to re-verify genuine landowners for the highway project. The re-verification process commenced on January 14.

The controversy has spotlighted corruption and mismanagement within land compensation for the 1,840-km Frontier Highway. Overestimation and underestimation issues have been reported, prompting further inquiries by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Enforcement Directorate. As part of the crackdown, the State Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested four people and seized Rs 11.5 crore, with more arrests anticipated.

