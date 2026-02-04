Corruption Allegations Cloud Thiruvanmiyur-Uthandi Elevated Road Project
PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has called for a CBI investigation into an alleged Rs 700-crore scam in awarding the Thiruvanmiyur-Uthandi elevated road contract. He accused the Tamil Nadu government of favoritism in selecting KNR Constructions over a lower bid and questioned the legitimacy of the bidding process.
Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, a PMK leader, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a purported Rs 700-crore scam related to the awarding of a contract for building the Thiruvanmiyur-Uthandi elevated road.
The project, involving a 14.20-km four-lane highway along Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR), has sparked controversy following a Madras High Court interim order halting the work order issuance to KNR Constructions from Hyderabad. Dr Anbumani alleges manipulation in the tender process by the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, benefiting KNR Constructions over a lower bid from Dilip Buildcon.
He claims KNR Constructions was ineligible initially and questions why a firm reportedly de-listed by the National Highways Authority of India over quality concerns was allowed to bid. Dr Anbumani suggests the project's urgency may be linked to election fund collection and stresses the need for CBI investigation for transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
