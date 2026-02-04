Karnataka Minister Denies Corruption Charges Amid Political Drama

Karnataka's Minister R B Timmapur firmly denies opposition claims of corruption, branding them as false and a politically motivated conspiracy. Despite vocal protests from BJP and JD(S) demanding his resignation, Timmapur stands resolute, asserting no wrongdoing or evidence of the alleged misconduct.

The assembly has become a battleground, with the opposition staging protests against Timmapur over allegations tied to the excise department—a controversy the minister insists is baseless. He questions the legitimacy of audio recordings presented as evidence and emphasizes strict action against any errant officials.

Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, alleges massive bribery within the Excise Department and claims the funneling of illicit funds to the ruling Congress. Timmapur challenges these claims, maintaining his and the department's innocence, and stresses his commitment to accountability and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)