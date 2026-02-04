Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Denies Corruption Charges Amid Political Drama

Karnataka Minister R B Timmapur refuses to resign amid allegations of corruption, dismissing them as a political conspiracy by the opposition. Protests led by the BJP and JD(S) demand his removal, accusing him of involvement in a Rs 6,000 crore excise department scam—charges he vehemently denies.

  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Minister R B Timmapur firmly denies opposition claims of corruption, branding them as false and a politically motivated conspiracy. Despite vocal protests from BJP and JD(S) demanding his resignation, Timmapur stands resolute, asserting no wrongdoing or evidence of the alleged misconduct.

The assembly has become a battleground, with the opposition staging protests against Timmapur over allegations tied to the excise department—a controversy the minister insists is baseless. He questions the legitimacy of audio recordings presented as evidence and emphasizes strict action against any errant officials.

Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, alleges massive bribery within the Excise Department and claims the funneling of illicit funds to the ruling Congress. Timmapur challenges these claims, maintaining his and the department's innocence, and stresses his commitment to accountability and governance.

