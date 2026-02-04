Supreme Court's High Acquittal Rate Highlights Flaws in India's Death Penalty System

A comprehensive study over the past decade has brought to light that a high rate of acquittals for death row convicts by India's Supreme Court and high courts indicates significant flaws in the criminal justice system. The research shows that wrongful convictions are not isolated incidents but rather systemic concerns.

Conducted by Square Circle Clinic and NALSAR University of Law, the study examined death penalty data and found a stark contrast between the number of death sentences imposed by trial courts and those confirmed by higher courts. From 2016 to 2025, only a small fraction of trial court death sentences withstood higher judicial scrutiny.

The findings suggest serious lapses in investigation and prosecution processes, leading to multiple acquittals at appellate levels. The study calls for a reevaluation of capital punishment proceedings and highlights ongoing discussions around remedies for wrongful convictions, including compensation for the unjustly sentenced.

