Supreme Court's High Acquittal Rate Highlights Flaws in India's Death Penalty System

A decade-long study reveals that India's high acquittal rates for death row convicts highlight systemic issues in the criminal justice system. The Supreme Court and high courts rarely confirm death sentences, with many wrongful convictions being overturned. Concerns about due process failings and calls for reform persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive study over the past decade has brought to light that a high rate of acquittals for death row convicts by India's Supreme Court and high courts indicates significant flaws in the criminal justice system. The research shows that wrongful convictions are not isolated incidents but rather systemic concerns.

Conducted by Square Circle Clinic and NALSAR University of Law, the study examined death penalty data and found a stark contrast between the number of death sentences imposed by trial courts and those confirmed by higher courts. From 2016 to 2025, only a small fraction of trial court death sentences withstood higher judicial scrutiny.

The findings suggest serious lapses in investigation and prosecution processes, leading to multiple acquittals at appellate levels. The study calls for a reevaluation of capital punishment proceedings and highlights ongoing discussions around remedies for wrongful convictions, including compensation for the unjustly sentenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

