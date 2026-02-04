Left Menu

Government Blocks Cyber Fraud, Saves Over Rs 8,189 Crore in Four Years

The Indian government reported saving Rs 8,189 crore from cyber fraudsters in over 23.61 lakh cases between 2021 and 2025. Initiatives such as the CFCFRMS and a toll-free helpline have been instrumental. Measures including a 'Suspect Registry' and collaborations with banks have further thwarted potential fraud transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has thwarted a staggering Rs 8,189 crore in financial fraud saved from cyber criminals over a span of four years, according to the latest information presented to the Rajya Sabha. Over 23.61 lakh cases reported from 2021 to 2025 highlight the country's ongoing battle with cybercrime.

The establishment of the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) in 2021 has played a pivotal role in this achievement. Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasized the importance of the system's immediate response capabilities, which have been crucial in blocking fraudulent transactions.

To further assist citizens, the government has operationalized the toll-free 1930 cyber helpline for lodging complaints. Preventive measures, such as the 'Suspect Registry' launched in collaboration with financial institutions, have blocked suspicious transactions, helping safeguard Rs 9,055.27 crore. The government continues to enhance its frameworks for combating cyber financial crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

