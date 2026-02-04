DPIIT-Led Meeting Reviews Projects for Integrated Infrastructure Planning

The 108th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was held at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to evaluate key infrastructure proposals aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP).

The meeting focused on enhancing multimodal connectivity, logistics efficiency and last-mile access, with the NPG assessing seven road projects proposed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

All projects were evaluated for conformity with PM GatiShakti principles, including integrated multimodal infrastructure planning, connectivity to economic and social nodes, and a ‘Whole of Government’ approach.

Infrastructure Push to Cut Travel Time and Boost Economic Activity

The projects reviewed are expected to:

Improve logistics efficiency

Reduce travel time and transportation costs

Strengthen regional and inter-state connectivity

Deliver long-term socio-economic benefits to surrounding regions

Key Road Projects Evaluated

Six-Laning of Salem–Kumarapalayam, NH-544 (Tamil Nadu)

MoRTH has proposed a 102.03 km six-lane corridor along the high-density Kochi–Coimbatore–Bengaluru freight and passenger corridor.

The project includes service roads in industrial and built-up areas, upgraded junctions, interchanges, flyovers, ROBs and bridges. It will improve access to industrial clusters, SEZs, logistics parks, ICDs, railway terminals and airports, strengthening multimodal integration across Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Hosur, benefiting textiles, agri-processing and manufacturing sectors.

Amaravati Outer Ring Road (Andhra Pradesh)

The proposed 189.93 km Amaravati Outer Ring Road (ORR) is a greenfield project aimed at decongesting urban centres such as Vijayawada, Guntur and Tenali.

The ORR will integrate with National Waterway-4, connect ports including Machilipatnam and Krishnapatnam, and provide dedicated access to Vijayawada Airport. The project is expected to reduce travel time by 30–40 percent, lower fuel consumption and reduce vehicular emissions.

Rafiabad–Tangdhar Road (Jammu & Kashmir)

MoRTH has proposed the construction of a 62.10 km two-lane road with paved shoulders from Rafiabad to Tangdhar, enhancing strategic and regional connectivity in border areas.

The corridor will improve access to villages along the Line of Control, strengthen defence logistics, and support socio-economic development through improved access to healthcare, education, tourism and horticulture, while integrating with NH-01, Srinagar Airport and rail networks.

Leh Bypass Project (Ladakh)

The 48.11 km Leh Bypass-1 project will connect NH-01 (Srinagar–Leh) with NH-03 (Leh–Manali), diverting through-traffic away from Leh city.

The greenfield corridor will enhance connectivity to Leh Airport, industrial estates and regional markets, reduce logistics costs, boost tourism and trade, and generate economic opportunities for surrounding villages.

Chitrakoot–Satna Road Upgrade (Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh)

The proposed upgrade of the 77.10 km Chitrakoot–Majhgawan–Satna corridor from two lanes to a four-lane divided carriageway will improve inter-state connectivity and freight movement.

The project will support heavy industrial traffic from cement plants in the Satna region, enhance access to religious and tourist destinations in Chitrakoot, and strengthen links with airports, railways and logistics hubs.

Rourkela–Sithiyo Greenfield Highway (Odisha & Jharkhand)

The 156.10 km four-lane greenfield highway from Rourkela to Sithiyo will connect PM GatiShakti economic nodes, including a seafood cluster and an SEZ.

The corridor will interface with major routes such as NH-53, NH-19, the Golden Quadrilateral, the Raipur–Dhanbad corridor and the Asian Highway network, significantly improving logistics efficiency and inter-state connectivity.

Patna Ring Road (NH-131G), Kanhauli–Sherpur (Bihar)

The 9.98 km six-lane greenfield corridor under the Patna Ring Road project will link NH-30 and NH-922, helping decongest Patna city.

The project will enhance multimodal connectivity through improved access to railway stations, the upcoming Bihta Airport and the proposed Kanhauli Bus Terminal, supporting freight movement and industrial growth in the Patna metropolitan region.

PM GatiShakti Driving Integrated Infrastructure Development

DPIIT said the evaluation underscores the government’s commitment to data-driven, integrated infrastructure planning under PM GatiShakti, ensuring that road projects are seamlessly aligned with rail, port, airport and logistics infrastructure.

The approved projects are expected to play a critical role in strengthening India’s national logistics network, regional development and economic competitiveness.