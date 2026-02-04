US Domestic News: High-Profile Legalities, Healthcare Delays and Political Tensions

Kathryn Ruemmler, an attorney at Goldman Sachs and former White House counsel, has been exposed for her interactions with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As revealed by Reuters, Ruemmler referred to Epstein as "Uncle Jeffrey" and accepted gifts from him, including wine and a handbag. This revelation is part of a wider examination of emails released by the US Department of Justice.

Elsewhere in the news, Democratic senators are urging a delay in the nomination proceedings for Kevin Warsh as Fed chair, amidst ongoing tensions from criminal investigations involving current Fed officials. Meanwhile, South Carolina faces a growing measles outbreak, reporting nearly 900 cases, which officials warn could persist for weeks.

In legislative developments, U.S. Senators Ruben Gallego and Bernie Moreno have put forward a bill to curtail scam advertisements on social media platforms, demanding stricter vetting for advertisers. This bipartisan move addresses rising concerns over fraudulent ads proliferating online.

(With inputs from agencies.)