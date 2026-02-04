Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: CJI's France Visit Boosts Indo-French Judicial Cooperation

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:48 IST
Chief Justice of India
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant is on an official visit to France, engaging in a series of significant bilateral meetings aimed at reinforcing judicial cooperation between the two nations. His visit led to discussions on judicial training and technology with key officials, including French Constitutional Council president Richard Ferrand.

Emphasizing the century-old Indo-French relationship, Justice Kant addressed judiciary practices, focusing on the growing role of Alternative Dispute Resolution. He highlighted the acceleration in bilateral trade, noting it had more than doubled over the past decade, and discussed developments in arbitration and mediation with Cour de Cassation's Commercial Chamber president Vincent Vigneau.

The CJI's participation in the Indo-French General Counsel and Business Conference underscored the significance of international cooperation amid global geopolitical tensions. He advocated for deeper engagement between the legal communities of both countries, emphasizing the France-India partnership as crucial in navigating modern challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

