Left Menu

Russia's Proposal on Uranium: A Diplomatic Tug of War

Russia's foreign ministry confirmed that a proposal remains for Iran to export its enriched uranium to Russia, addressing U.S. concerns. The final decision rests with Tehran, granting Iran the authority to manage its uranium reserves, including the choice to export it outside its borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:54 IST
Russia's Proposal on Uranium: A Diplomatic Tug of War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, Russia's foreign ministry reiterated that a longstanding proposal to manage Iran's uranium reserves through Russian exportation is still up for discussion. This initiative aims to alleviate American apprehensions regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, communicated this during a press briefing, emphasizing that the proposal is contingent on Iran's discretion. 'Only Iranians have the right to dispose of them, including deciding whether to export them,' she stated, outlining Iran's sovereign authority over its enriched uranium.

This development marks another chapter in the complex international negotiations surrounding Iran's nuclear program, underscoring the strategic diplomatic exchanges between global powers and the pivotal role of Tehran's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Anweshan-II: Odisha's Successful Rescue Mission

Operation Anweshan-II: Odisha's Successful Rescue Mission

 India
2
Mana Mitra: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Andhra Pradesh

Mana Mitra: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Unending Terror Cycle and Rising Health Concerns in Jammu and Kashmir

Unending Terror Cycle and Rising Health Concerns in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Gamble: Navigating the Obesity Drug Price Wars

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Gamble: Navigating the Obesity Drug Price Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026