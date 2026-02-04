In a recent statement, Russia's foreign ministry reiterated that a longstanding proposal to manage Iran's uranium reserves through Russian exportation is still up for discussion. This initiative aims to alleviate American apprehensions regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, communicated this during a press briefing, emphasizing that the proposal is contingent on Iran's discretion. 'Only Iranians have the right to dispose of them, including deciding whether to export them,' she stated, outlining Iran's sovereign authority over its enriched uranium.

This development marks another chapter in the complex international negotiations surrounding Iran's nuclear program, underscoring the strategic diplomatic exchanges between global powers and the pivotal role of Tehran's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)