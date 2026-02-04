Left Menu

Guava Orchard Murder: A Tale of Intrigue and Betrayal

Four people, including a woman and her lover, were arrested for allegedly murdering her father-in-law after he discovered their affair. The victim was found with his throat and wrist slit. Police believe the murder was premeditated and arrested the suspects linked to the crime.

A shocking murder unfolded in Chorpa Khurd village where four suspects, including a woman and her lover, were arrested for the brutal killing of her father-in-law. He was found dead with his throat and wrist slit at a guava orchard, igniting a police investigation.

Subachchan alias Gedi Rajbhar, 65, fell victim to a gruesome conspiracy after discovering his daughter-in-law's extramarital affair. Police revealed that Pinky Rajbhar's relationship with relative Ram Milan Rajbhar sparked the fatal confrontation.

Authorities disclosed that the accused lured Subachchan into a deadly trap under the guise of a drinking party. The accused are now in custody, and the murder weapon has been recovered, bringing a grim closure to the investigation.

