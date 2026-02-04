Left Menu

Tragic End: Dalit Woman Found Dead and Unclothed in Village Field

A 55-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in a village field, her body unclothed and head smashed. Police are investigating to determine the identity of the suspects and potential sexual assault. The body has been sent for post-mortem to aid legal proceedings. Investigation continues.

In a chilling discovery, a 55-year-old Dalit woman's body was found in a field, with evident signs of violence. Police authorities revealed that the victim's head had been savagely smashed with a stone, and her body was left unclothed, raising suspicions of further criminal activity.

The crime scene was located just 20 meters from the woman's residence, prompting an immediate police response upon notification. Additional Superintendent of Police, Pradeep Kumar Verma, stated that the emergency call at around 9 am led to prompt action by law enforcement to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing, as the possibility of sexual assault has not been ruled out. A post-mortem examination is underway to provide further insights, with subsequent legal actions contingent on its findings. Efforts to identify and apprehend the culprits are being prioritized by the police.

