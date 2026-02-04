Mamata Banerjee's Historic Supreme Court Move: Challenging West Bengal's Electoral Roll Overhaul

In an unprecedented move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally appeared in the Supreme Court to challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in her state. Banerjee claimed that West Bengal was being unfairly targeted in the revision process.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, took note of Banerjee's petition, emphasizing the importance of ensuring all genuine persons remain on the electoral rolls. Notices were issued to the Election Commission and West Bengal's chief electoral officer, demanding responses by February 9.

Banerjee argued for the acceptance of Aadhaar cards as a valid form of identification amid discrepancies. Her intervention comes amid claims of unfair targeting and inadequate responses from the Election Commission regarding her previous concerns about the SIR of electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)